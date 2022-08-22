Little League World Series 2022: Monday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket PredictionsAugust 22, 2022
Little League World Series 2022: Monday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions
Rain forced two games slated for Sunday to be rescheduled to Monday, giving fans in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the 2022 Little League World Series a lineup of six games to take in.
None will generate as much interest as the prime-time headliner pitting the best team in the tournament to this point, Hawaii's Honolulu squad, against a Texas team that could surprise the West Region winner.
Will Honolulu cruise to another win or will Texas pull off the greatest upset of the tournament thus far by knocking off the seemingly unconquerable?
Find out with predictions for the day's schedule, as well as when and where to catch each game.
Monday Schedule
- Latin America Region (Managua) vs. Japan Region (Hyogo) (10:00 a.m., ESPN 2)**
- Mid-Atlantic Region (Pennsylvania) vs. Metro Region (New York) (11:00 a.m., ESPN)*
- Asia-Pacific Region (Chinese Taipei) vs. Panama Region (Agauadulce) (1:00 p.m., ESPN)
- Great Lakes Region (Illinois) vs. Southeast Region (Tennessee) (3:00 p.m., ESPN)
- Canada Region (British Columbia) vs. Mexico Region (Matamoros) (5:00 p.m., ESPN)
- West Region (Hawaiian) vs. Southwest (Texas) (7:00 p.m., ESPN 2)
*Originally scheduled for Sunday, 21 August
**Play will resume in the top of the third inning, Managua leading 1-0
Previews of those games can be found here.
Chinese Taipei vs. Aguadulce
Aguadulce and Chinese Taipei play only their second games of the tournament Monday.
The Panama Region winner put up nine runs on seven hits, with four coming in the first inning. Their dominance in that opening win over Curacao built confidence for the team and they will need all of it to help them past Chinese Taipei, which is among the favorites to win the entire tournament.
The country with the most championships in tournament history rolled to a shutout victory over Italy in the first round. While scoring was tough to come by, they did accumulate seven hits en route to victory.
Curacao will need to maintain their hitting against the Asia-Pacific Region champs if it hopes to avoid its first loss of the tournament. Conversely, Chinese Taipei will have to find ways to turn their hits into runs if it wants to continue its march to this year's title.
Taipei should win and advance, but this has not been a tournament of guarantees. This feels like a game in which an upset is possible.
Prediction: Curacao
Illinois vs. Tennessee
Illinois narrowly escaped its first match of the tournament with an 8-7 win over a strong Iowa team, while Tennessee defeated Massachusetts 5-3.
The grittiness on display in Illinois' victory over one of the tournament's best teams is intriguing because there are two ways the team can go from here: Either it feeds off the momentum and rolls past Tennessee or the emotion from that victory causes it to let its guard down.
That Tennessee put up 11 runs in their win over Utah Friday night only enhances the urgency the Great Lakes Region winner will have to play with if it wishes for the win to not be for naught.
Tennessee is battle-tested and has played one game more than its opponents Monday. It has won two games, the last by a large margin, and will be feeling good ahead of the toughest stretch of the tournament.
Illinois, having played just one game three days earlier, is not quite as sure about what it has. One thing is for sure, the team will not be able to give up seven runs on seven hits. That is not a recipe for victory and one that the group from Nolensville will have no problem exploiting to its advantage.
Prediction: Tennessee
British Columbia vs. Matamoros
Canada Region winner British Columbia sent a message to the rest of the international field in this year's tournament with a shutout 6-0 victory over Japan's Hyogo team.
Matamoros, winners of the Mexico Region, put together a 6-1 win over the Puerto Rico Region's Guaynabo in which it allowed just two hits.
Canada also shut out Australia's Brisbane North team 7-0 in its first game of the tournament, proving its dominant defensive performance against Hyogo was not an anomaly.
Mexico was impressive in its first game, but the team from British Columbia looks like one of a those destined to compete in the finals of this tournament and potentially hoist the trophy.
Keep an eye on third baseman Lucas Weisser, who has netted a run in each of the first two games on four hits.
Prediction: British Columbia
Hawaii vs. Texas
Hawaii is the class of the United States bracket and the favorite to meet the winner of the International bracket in the finals of this year's Little League World Series.
It has outscored the opposition 23-1 and looked every bit the best team in this tournament thus far.
The Honolulu squad turned six hits into 11 runs in its first win over Washington before no-hitting New York and adding another 13 hits for 12 runs.
As good as the team out of Pearland, Texas was in its 8-3 win over Pennsylvania, with eight runs on nine hits, there is little reason to believe it will be the team to deal Hawaii its first loss.
The only question is whether Honolulu allows a run or not.
Cohen Sakamoto and Jaron Lancaster have fueled the team's offensive onslaught to this point and will be players to watch in Monday's prime-time showdown.
Prediction: Hawaii