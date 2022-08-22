Little League World Series 2022: Monday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

0 of 5

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Rain forced two games slated for Sunday to be rescheduled to Monday, giving fans in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the 2022 Little League World Series a lineup of six games to take in.

None will generate as much interest as the prime-time headliner pitting the best team in the tournament to this point, Hawaii's Honolulu squad, against a Texas team that could surprise the West Region winner.

Will Honolulu cruise to another win or will Texas pull off the greatest upset of the tournament thus far by knocking off the seemingly unconquerable?



Find out with predictions for the day's schedule, as well as when and where to catch each game.

