Little League World Series 2022: Sunday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

The teams likely to challenge for a Little League World Series championship have emerged from the pack, and on Sunday, they will have the opportunity to establish themselves as favorites in the United States and International brackets.

Iowa and Pennsylvania will look to build on huge victories Saturday afternoon to continue their march to a title, while Japan's Hyogo and New York's Massapequa teams hope to stave off stunning eliminations.

Who will emerge victorious from the four-game slate, inching closer to their goal of leaving Williamsport, Pennsylvania, with their names forever etched in the history books?

Find out with this preview of the day's games and where and when to find them.