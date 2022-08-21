Little League World Series 2022: Sunday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket PredictionsAugust 21, 2022
Little League World Series 2022: Sunday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions
The teams likely to challenge for a Little League World Series championship have emerged from the pack, and on Sunday, they will have the opportunity to establish themselves as favorites in the United States and International brackets.
Iowa and Pennsylvania will look to build on huge victories Saturday afternoon to continue their march to a title, while Japan's Hyogo and New York's Massapequa teams hope to stave off stunning eliminations.
Who will emerge victorious from the four-game slate, inching closer to their goal of leaving Williamsport, Pennsylvania, with their names forever etched in the history books?
Find out with this preview of the day's games and where and when to find them.
Sunday Schedule
- Europe-Africa Region (Italy) vs. Caribbean Region (Curacao) (9 a.m., ESPN)
- Midwest Region (Iowa) vs. Mountain Region (Utah) (11 a.m., ESPN)
- Japan Region (Hyogo) vs. Latin America Region (Managua) (1 p.m., ESPN)
- Mid-Atlantic Region (Pennsylvania) vs. Metro Region (New York) (2 p.m., ABC)
Italy vs. Curacao
Francisco Carlini of Italy did it all for his team Saturday, amassing three hits, four RBI and tossing eight strikeouts in 4.1 innings.
It is unlikely he will be able to replicate even one of those numbers Sunday, but the team out of Bologna should be able to eliminate a Curacao team that gave up nine runs on seven hits in their game Friday.
If Curacao does have a chance to knock off its opponent and keep its LLWS dreams alive, look for Joshua Acosta to be a major part of the cause. In three at-bats Friday, he totaled two hits, two RBI and one run and was clearly the best and most effective hitter for his team.
The Caribbean team will need him to be that good, maybe better, if it wants to get past an Italian team that may be better but that itself faces elimination.
Prediction: Italy
Iowa vs. Utah
Three runs in the first inning sparked an Iowa offensive that resulted in six runs and a dominant victory over Washington on Saturday. The team from Davenport will look to continue its winning ways when it matches up with Utah on Sunday afternoon.
Utah was embarrassed in its last game, overwhelmed by the oppressive offense of Southeast Region representative, Tennessee. The team gave up 12 hits and 11 runs while struggling to score themselves.
That is not a recipe for success, especially against a team that is suddenly hot and has the offensive tools to be a force as the chase for the championship continues.
This one could get ugly, especially if Iowa gets out to an early lead.
Prediction: Iowa
Hyogo vs. Managua
Japan is traditionally a force in Little League World Series competition, but on Friday, the Hyogo team was blanked by Canada's British Columbia squad in a 6-0 loss.
It was hardly the start the team wanted or expected as it was unable to turn any of its five hits into a score. Worse, they allowed all six of the British Columbia team's scores to come in the sixth inning in what can best be described as a catastrophic defensive breakdown.
The Hyogo team will have the opportunity to get right against the Latin America Region's Managua team, which is coming off a win Saturday but does not have the experience, firepower or championship track record that Japan does.
Hyogo will have to produce more offense, though. If the game stays close, Managua has the ability to score one or two runs and end Japan's pursuit of its sixth title since 2010.
An upset should not be expected, though. Hyogo should score early and often en route to a statement win that reminds the rest of the international field that it's a force to be dealt with, even if things did not go according to plan in its first LLWS appearance.
Prediction: Hyogo
Pennsylvania vs. New York
There is something to be said about the resiliency of the Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania team.
Coming off of an 8-3 shellacking courtesy of the Texas team, they could have easily folded under the pressure of representing the LLWS host state. Instead, they overcame a 1-0 deficit to score four runs in the fourth inning.
From there, they overcame two attempted comebacks to earn a 7-5 win and continue on in the double-elimination tournament.
They will square off with the New York team out of Massapequa.
That team had the unenviable task of running up against the class of the United States bracket, Hawaii's Honolulu squad. They were no-hit, dominated by a superior team. It was never close and nothing they did gave anyone any reason to believe they have a chance against Pennsylvania.
If there is a ray of hope for the New Yorkers, it is that Hollidaysburg played the latest game on the schedule Saturday and will likely still be coming off the emotional high of their win. If the Metro Region winners can exploit that and consistently hit the ball in a way they were completely unable to against Honolulu, there is a chance for an upset.
Not a big one, but a chance.
Prediction: Pennsylvania