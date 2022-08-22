LLWS Player Easton Oliverson Has Chance for Full Recovery After Head Injury, Dad Says

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Easton Oliverson, the Little League World Series player who suffered a serious head injury when he fell out of his top bunk in the dorms, has a chance at a full recovery.

Jace Oliverson told the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) on Sunday that his 12-year-old-son is expected to fly back to Utah on Tuesday and will remain in a hospital when he gets there.

"There is a chance of a full recovery," Jace said. "It's just a matter of how long and the therapy that he's going to receive. We're just asking for prayers. Continuous prayers."

A pitcher and outfielder nicknamed "Tank" for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, Easton suffered the injury Monday.

"I'm just grateful that he's still alive, because I was pretty much told he had a 0 percent chance to live," Jace said. "We feel very fortunate."

The Snow Canyon team is the first from Utah ever to make the Little League World Series, but it was eliminated Sunday with a 10-2 loss against an Iowa team. Jace believes the traumatic week affected the team.

"I feel bad that this incident with East had to happen and it kind of put a damper on their week," he said. "It was the first time Utah's ever been here, done that. It's a big deal, especially in Utah."

The Oliverson family set up a Venmo account for Easton to help with bills and expenses. The family has posted updates on his condition through social media.

The Snow Canyon team was invited onto the field for the MLB Little League Classic between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

"We just want to relax and have some fun," Jace said before the MLB game. "It's been a crazy week."