NASCAR at Watkins Glen 2022 Results: Kyle Larson Holds Off A.J. Allmendinger for Win

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Kyle Larson overcame early rainy conditions to win Sunday's race at Watkins Glen International, his second Cup Series win of the 2022 season.

Larson held off a late charge from A.J. Allmendinger for Sunday's victory. It's his second straight year winning a race at Watkins Glen. Larson hadn't been in Victory Lane since the second race of the season.

With Larson's win, one playoff spot remains available ahead of next week's regular-season finale.

Here's a look at the top 10 finishers from Sunday's race, as well as a recap of the action.

Go Bowling at the Glen Results

1. Kyle Larson

2. A.J. Allmendinger

3. Joey Logano

4. Chase Elliott

5. Daniel Suárez

6. Michael McDowell

7. Tyler Reddick

8. Christopher Bell

9. Chris Buescher

10. Erik Jones

Full results available at NASCAR's official site

The race was delayed by lightning for 90 minutes before the drivers got going on the soaking-wet track. Visibility was an issue, and drivers started out with a cautious approach. The track eventually dried as the race went on.

The early part of the race was highlighted by Michael McDowell overtaking Chase Elliott for the lead. McDowell is known for his prowess on wet tracks, and he put it on full display by leading most of the first stage. But after McDowell chose to pit, it was Chase Briscoe who took the Stage 1 win.

After Stage 1 was completed, there were only 110 points available to win in the regular season. Elliott held a 119-point advantage in the Cup Series standings, making him the 2022 regular-season champion.

Early in the second stage, Todd Gilliland moved into the lead when he passed Joey Logano. But Gilliland's day was derailed by a broken axel, and Logano went on to win Stage 2.

Former Formula 1 Racing champion Kimi Raikkonen had been having a good day and even broke into the top 10 in the second stage. But his day came to an end with a crash on lap No. 46.

Late in the final stage, Elliott held the lead, but his teammate, Larson, managed to pass him on a restart coming out of a caution. Larson's pass caused Elliott to fall into fourth place. Allmendinger did his best to catch up to Larson, but the lead was never relinquished.

Larson had also won the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, giving him the weekend sweep.

The drivers will turn their attention to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, which will be on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. ET. Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are the top two drivers in the points standings who are vying for the final playoff spot.