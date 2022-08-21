J.J. Watt Will Miss Rest of Cardinals' Preseason After Positive COVID-19 Test

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Sunday.

The 33-year-old will not be available for Sunday's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens or the team's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans next week.

Watt responded to the news with a joke:

Last week, Watt tweeted asking for help on how to handle what he thought was a rattlesnake he found in his bathroom. He later provided an update via video, revealing it wasn't a rattlesnake and that the guy he called for help picked it up with his bare hands and removed it from the house as it was "completely harmless."

"If you ever want to a feel like a wimp, that's a way to do it," Watt added.

Watt is entering his second season with the Cardinals after a 10-year stint with the Houston Texans. He appeared in just seven games during the 2021 campaign before undergoing shoulder surgery and missing the remainder of the year.

The five-time Pro Bowler posted one sack, two pass breakups, 16 tackles, five tackles for a loss and 10 quarterback hits before being sidelined.

Watt is expected to be a significant part of the Arizona defense in 2022 alongside Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins and Markus Golden. The Cardinals will need him to be fully healthy in order to take the next step this season.

The Cardinals will open the 2022 campaign on Sept. 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs.