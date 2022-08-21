Little League World Series 2022: Sunday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

The 2022 Little League World Series continued Sunday with four teams in action ahead of Major League Baseball's Little League Classic between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Caribbean region kicked off the action with a 1-0 win over the Europe-Africa region in what was a tightly contested game that featured brilliant pitching on both sides. The Midwest region followed it up with a 9-2 victory over the Mountain region.

Here's a deeper dive into the day's action and a look ahead for each of the teams set to move on.

Sunday Games and Scores

Caribbean (Willemstad, Curaçao) 1, Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) 0

Midwest (Davenport, Iowa) 9, Mountain (Santa Clara, Utah) 2

Latin America (Managua, Nicaragua) vs. Japan (Takarazuka, Hyogo): In weather delay

Mid-Atlantic (Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania) vs. Metro (Massapequa, New York): 2 p.m. ET

Caribbean 1, Europe-Africa 0

A scoreless game between the Caribbean and Europe-Africa regions was broken up in the bottom of the third inning by the Caribbean region when Shemar Jacobus hit a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in Jaydion Louisa.

The Europe-Africa region had been one of the best defensive teams in this year's Little League World Series, but it wasn't enough to help the team advance to the next round against a talented Caribbean group.

Reangelo Decaster, Jay-Diynn Wiel and Joshua Acosta combined on the mound, allowing just three hits and striking out eight in six innings. Acosta earned the win, and Wiel earned the save.

Luca Tadei and Thomas Giovanardi pitched for Europe-Africa, allowing just one run on eight hits and seven strikeouts.

The Caribbean region is advancing to take on the winner of the Latin America region, which is represented by Managua, Nicaragua, and the Japan region, represented by Takarazuka, Hyogo.

