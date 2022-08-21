Bulls' Andre Drummond: 'I'll Go Down as the Best Rebounder Ever—If Not Already'

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

In Andre Drummond's eyes, there has never been a better rebounder in NBA history than, well, Andre Drummond.

"I think I'm already there," the Chicago Bulls big man said, per Mike Anthony of CT Insider. "I'm on my way. By the time I retire, I'll go down as the best rebounder ever—if not already."

To his credit, Drummond is an excellent rebounder.

He led the league in rebounds per game in 2015-16 and then again three seasons in a row from 2017-18 through 2019-20. He has averaged 13.3 boards per game throughout his career during stops on the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

Yet Drummond's 9.3 rebounds per game in 2021-22 was his lowest mark since he was a rookie in 2012-13. He also played just 19.7 minutes per game last season for the 76ers and Nets and figures to come off the bench for the Bulls during the upcoming campaign.

That might make it hard to climb the all-time leaderboards where he is 46th in total rebounds (9,519) and 10th in rebounds per game, but the 29-year-old is not lacking confidence.