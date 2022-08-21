LeBron James Calls CrawsOver Event 'Special' Despite Cancellation Due to Condensation

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Saturday's cancellation at the CrawsOver event in Seattle apparently didn't spoil LeBron James' fun.

The all-time great tweeted that the event was "SPECIAL" and thanked fans for attending:

The CrawsOver is a summer Pro-Am league run by former NBA player Jamal Crawford. The event at Seattle Pacific University has been known to attract NBA players and notable names, and Saturday brought the most famous player in the entire league.

It wasn't just James, though, as Jayson Tatum, Aaron Gordon, Isaiah Thomas and Paolo Banchero all showed up.

Yet, as Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times noted, the event was called off in the second quarter because of condensation on the floor due to humidity. Fans had camped overnight, and one reason for the condensation was the increased heat because some of the doors were not opened out of fear fans would barge into the gym.

While everything didn't go according to plan, it still appeared to leave quite the impression on James.