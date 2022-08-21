Dana White Thought Kamaru Usman 'Fought the Perfect Fight' Until Leon Edwards KO Kick

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Kamaru Usman looked well on his way to defending his welterweight title for the sixth time.

Until he wasn't.

Leon Edwards landed a shocking head kick in the final round to stun Usman in the UFC 278 main event. All the momentum was in the other corner before the kick after the champion scored multiple takedowns and was in full control.

UFC President Dana White went as far as to tell reporters Usman fought "the perfect fight" until everything changed.

"You think of everything that was on the line for Usman tonight, and Usman fought with absolute and total confidence all night," White said. "He fought the perfect fight. It might not be the most fan-friendly style, but he was landing big shots to the body, big shots to the head, elbows. Couldn't have fought a more perfect fight until the last minute."

White also suggested the third fight of a trilogy is on the way since Usman defeated Edwards in 2015 and seemed to be the better fighter Saturday before the kick.

But until then, Edwards is the champion.