Bucs' Bruce Arians Expects Tom Brady to Start Week 1: Not Worried 'in the Slightest'

While Tom Brady has been away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp, former head coach Bruce Arians isn't sweating the possibility that the all-time great will miss the season opener.

When asked during a WFLA broadcast if he was worried about Brady's status for the Sept. 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Arians said "not in the slightest" (h/t Greg Auman of The Athletic).

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Brady let the Buccaneers know he planned to step away for "personal reasons" at some point during training camp, especially since he wasn't scheduled to play in preseason contests against the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

Head coach Todd Bowles echoed Arians' comments Friday when he said, "I'm not worried, so I don't know why anyone else would be worried. … I know exactly when Tom is coming back, and I've consistently said it would be sometime after the Titans game (on Saturday)."

Stroud noted Bowles had previously said there was "no definitive date for me."

Tampa Bay lost each of its first two preseason games without the future Hall of Famer and managed just three points in Saturday's outing against the Titans. Kyle Trask went 11-of-24 for 105 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, while Blaine Gabbert went 3-of-5 for 13 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

While the offense looked lost in the 13-3 defeat, there doesn't seem to be too much concern in Tampa Bay regarding Brady's status.

And if there is anyone in NFL history who knows how to manage missing some time and remaining fresh ahead of the season, it is likely Brady. After all, the 45-year-old has been in the league since 2000 and has a resume that includes seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVPs and 15 Pro Bowl nods.

If anything, being away from training camp and preseason in the August heat could help keep Brady fresher for his 23rd season.

Tampa Bay would rather have him healthy and ready to go in January than on the field at this point.