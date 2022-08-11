Report: Tom Brady 'Fine' amid Absence from Buccaneers Camp for Personal Reasons

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly "fine" after being excused from his team's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday for personal reasons, but he will reportedly be away for a few days.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the report and more details:

Head coach Todd Bowles spoke with reporters after practice and gave some timelines on Brady's return to the team:

Brady was also excused from practice last Friday for a personal matter, but he returned one day later.

The 45-year-old is entering his 23rd NFL season and his third with the Bucs. He is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP.

Brady got the veteran's day off on his birthday, Aug. 3, although that absence was planned in advance.

As ESPN's Jenna Laine noted, Brady already wasn't going to play Saturday in the preseason opener against Miami before the latest excused absence.

He played in two of the Bucs' three preseason games last year, completing 12-of-16 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown in limited action.

The Buccaneers' preseason continues on Aug. 20 against the Tennessee Titans before closing with the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 27. The regular season opens on Sept. 11 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady, who briefly retired this offseason before rejoining the Bucs, had another stellar season last year. He completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 43 touchdowns (12 interceptions) and 5,316 yards. Brady set career-highs in completions (485), attempts (719), touchdowns (43) and passing yards per game (312.7).

The Bucs, who won the Super Bowl in Brady's first year at the helm, finished 12-5 last season and won the NFC South for the second straight year. They lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Round.

Sans Brady, the Bucs' top quarterback is veteran Blaine Gabbert. Kyle Trask is behind Gabbert on the depth chart.