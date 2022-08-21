MLB Rumors: Padres 'Absolutely Livid' with Fernando Tatis Jr. for PED Suspension

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has reportedly made enemies in his clubhouse after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, leading to an 80-game suspension.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, "the Padres remain absolutely livid with Tatis."

The Padres have removed the shortstop from promotion material, taking him off the Petco Park mural while also canceling his bobblehead day scheduled for Sept. 7.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tatis planned to meet with teammates as a group this week to address the failed test.

According to Acee, teammates "expressed disappointment and anger" after the news while some thought him addressing it was "necessary."

"It’s very important," pitcher Joe Musgrove said. "Everyone has got different feelings in here on the whole situation. ... Most of us have moved on. We’ve put it behind us. We don’t want to think about him more than we have to. But this is good. We deserve to hear from him and hear the truth of it from his mouth."

Other teammates have weighed in on the suspension:

Tatis had yet to appear in a game in 2022 while recovering from a wrist injury, but he was nearing a return when news of the suspension broke. He will now miss the rest of the year— as well as the start of 2023—while the squad attempts a title run.

The 23-year-old is signed through 2034 after agreeing to a 14-year contract extension, and he has certainly been worth the deal on the field. Tatis has finished in the top five of MVP voting in each of the last two years, finishing last season with a league-leading 42 home runs to go with 25 stolen bases and a .975 OPS.

Through three seasons, Tatis is hitting .292 while averaging 48 home runs and 31 stolen bases per 162 games.

The PED suspension raises major question marks about his future in San Diego.