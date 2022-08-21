UFC 278 Results: Leon Edwards' Shocking Upset, Merab Dvalishvili Win Highlight Card

0 of 5

UFC 278 will forever be known as the event where Leon Edwards stunned Kamaru Usman to take the welterweight title.

Edwards earned the title with a shocking left head kick that put the Nigerian Nightmare on the ground and gave Rocky the championship.

The upstart challenger put Usman on notice in the first round when he became the first fighter to take down the now-former champion. However, Usman started to settle in, taking Edwards down at will and mostly dominating the fight.

Edwards didn't quit, though. He entered the fifth and final round in need of a knockout, and that's exactly what he got. With Usman stalking, he threw out a punch that drew a reaction and led Usman right into the well-timed head kick.

Now, the question will be whether Edwards can do it again in the inevitable third match after Usman beat Edwards in 2015. The series is now tied at one apiece.