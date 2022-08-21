X

    Steelers Twitter Hypes Kenny Pickett as Week 1 Starting QB After Preseason Week 2

    Erin WalshAugust 21, 2022

    Kenny Pickett has captured the hearts of Pittsburgh Steelers fans following another impressive preseason performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field.

    Pickett completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and one touchdown before being replaced by Mason Rudolph. His only incompletion came on a spike to stop the clock.

    It comes after he completed 13 of 15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns in Pittsburgh's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 13.

    With two strong preseason performances under his belt, fans are calling for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to name Pickett the team's Week 1 starter over Mitchell Trubisky, who signed a two-year deal with the franchise in March.

    NFL @NFL

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/kennypickett10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kennypickett10</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/pat_fry5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pat_fry5</a> connection is looking strong. 😎<br><br>📱: Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsJAX</a> on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/b5R6YDpBPe">https://t.co/b5R6YDpBPe</a> <a href="https://t.co/o6zkFpYxvV">pic.twitter.com/o6zkFpYxvV</a>

    Pitt Football @Pitt_FB

    This Kenny Pickett guy can play, huh?<a href="https://t.co/GBORZzcnev">pic.twitter.com/GBORZzcnev</a>

    Bucky Brooks @BuckyBrooks

    Kenny Pickett looks like QB1..

    . @Ike_SwagginU

    About to be hard not to start Kenny Pickett…<a href="https://twitter.com/steelers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@steelers</a>

    Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress

    START KENNY PICKETT. THE FUTURE IS NOW.

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Kenny Pickett might win this dang job!!

    chris @chrisburgh

    It is not going to take long for Kenny Pickett to start, he is the one <a href="https://t.co/W1N1nKOdnm">pic.twitter.com/W1N1nKOdnm</a>

    Josh Carney @ByJoshCarney

    Boy does Kenny Pickett look so comfortable and confident. I’m sick of this OL though. Absolute disgrace tonight.

    Ed Bouchette @EdBouchette

    Kenny Pickett looks even better in this game for the Steelers than he did in a good debut last week

    Michael Beck @MichaelBeck56

    Kenny Pickett.<br><br>Dudes a stud

    ⚫️Minkah FitzMagic🟡 @MinkahMinaj

    Kenny Pickett &gt; Mitch Trubisky i’ve seen enough

    Chris Mueller @ChrisMuellerPGH

    Kenny Pickett looked pretty damn good in the two-minute drill, don’cha know.

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Kenny Pickett tonight: <a href="https://t.co/j1s4cCCfoy">pic.twitter.com/j1s4cCCfoy</a>

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Kenny Pickett to Mitch Trubisky after that TD drive: <a href="https://t.co/xBpxfUlkXs">pic.twitter.com/xBpxfUlkXs</a>

    Quan Quan @LilQuan_Quan

    Kenny Pickett definitely QB1 material

    mitch @mitchcassley

    Kenny Pickett will be the starter by week 4

    Live tweets from the Underground @chairmanMAO_92

    Kenny Pickett is everything they thought Trevor Lawrence would be and more. The ball placement is incredible, right on the numbers every time. He looks like vintage Brady <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a>

    The Steelers selected Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Pittsburgh, where he had an impressive 2021 season, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

    There were concerns about Pickett's smaller hand size and how it would impact his play at the NFL level entering the draft. However, it's clear that he's had no issues in that department thus far.

    Even if Pickett isn't named Pittsburgh's Week 1 starter, there's always the chance he'll be given the opportunity to start at some point during the 2022 season, especially if Trubisky struggles.

    In addition, at least right now, it looks like the Steelers have found their quarterback of the future in Pickett. If he doesn't see the field in 2022, there's no doubt he will at some point in the not too distant future.

