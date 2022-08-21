Steelers Twitter Hypes Kenny Pickett as Week 1 Starting QB After Preseason Week 2

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Kenny Pickett has captured the hearts of Pittsburgh Steelers fans following another impressive preseason performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field.

Pickett completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and one touchdown before being replaced by Mason Rudolph. His only incompletion came on a spike to stop the clock.

It comes after he completed 13 of 15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns in Pittsburgh's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 13.

With two strong preseason performances under his belt, fans are calling for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to name Pickett the team's Week 1 starter over Mitchell Trubisky, who signed a two-year deal with the franchise in March.

The Steelers selected Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Pittsburgh, where he had an impressive 2021 season, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

There were concerns about Pickett's smaller hand size and how it would impact his play at the NFL level entering the draft. However, it's clear that he's had no issues in that department thus far.

Even if Pickett isn't named Pittsburgh's Week 1 starter, there's always the chance he'll be given the opportunity to start at some point during the 2022 season, especially if Trubisky struggles.

In addition, at least right now, it looks like the Steelers have found their quarterback of the future in Pickett. If he doesn't see the field in 2022, there's no doubt he will at some point in the not too distant future.