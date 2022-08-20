Oleksandr Usyk Says He Only Wants to Fight Tyson Fury After Win over Anthony Joshua

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via split decision on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to retain his three heavyweight titles, but he doesn't envision himself fighting again unless it's against Tyson Fury.

"I'm sure Tyson Fury is not retired yet and convinced he wants to fight me and I want to fight him. If I'm not fighting Tyson Fury I'm not fighting at all," Usyk said Saturday, per Dan Rafael.

One judge scored Saturday's fight 115-113 in favor of Joshua, but the other judges scored 115-113 and 116-112 in favor of Usyk, who recorded his second career win over the native of England.

"I devote this victory to my country, to my family, to my team, to the whole, to all people, the militaries who are defending the country. Thank you very, very much," Usyk, a native of Ukraine, said after the bout via a translator, per Bryan Armen Graham of The Guardian.

Before Saturday, Usyk and Joshua last fought in September 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England, and Usyk won via unanimous decision.

The 35-year-old now has 20 wins, 13 coming via knockout, and no losses. He has also defeated Derek Chisora, Murat Gassiev, Mairis Briedis and Tony Bellew, among others.

Joshua, meanwhile, is now 24-3, with 22 of his wins coming via knockout. He has wins over Andy Ruiz, Alexander Povetkin, Wladimir Klitschko and Dillian Whyte, among others.

It's unclear if a bout between Usyk and Fury will occur as "The Gypsy King" announced his retirement from boxing after his win over Whyte to retain his WBC title at Wembley Stadium in April.

And while Fury said in June that he would "100 percent" return to the ring, he wrote in an Instagram post last week that he was done with boxing.

"MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY & ON MY 34th BIRTHDAY I SAY Bon voyage," Fury wrote on Instagram.

Still, Fury's co-promoter in the United States, Bob Arum, recently said he expects Fury to come out of retirement to fight the winner of Usyk-Joshua.

"The amount of money involved in the unification fight, I cannot conceive Tyson Fury walking away from that kind of pile of greenbacks, as we call it," Arum said, via Jackson Cole of talkSPORT. "I think that we will have a grand unification fight, maybe the first quarter of next year or maybe even some time in December."

Fury also seemingly confirmed that a bout against Usyk would happen via Twitter on Saturday:

If the fight happens, a location and date should be announced sometime in the near future.

Fury is 32-0-1 in his career with 23 wins coming via knockout. In addition to Whyte, he has also beaten Chisora, Klitschko and Deontay Wilder, among many others.