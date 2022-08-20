Panthers' Matt Corral Likely Out for Season After Suffering Lisfranc Injury

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral will likely miss the 2022 season with a Lisfranc injury, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday.

Corral suffered the injury in Friday's preseason game against the New England Patriots, limping off the field after two series in the fourth quarter before being replaced by PJ Walker.

Corral completed 9 of 15 passes for 58 yards and rushed for six yards on three attempts before exiting. He was scheduled to play the second and fourth quarters.

The Panthers selected Corral in the third round of April's draft out of Ole Miss. He had an impressive 2021 season for the Rebels, completing 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions and rushing for 614 yards and 11 scores.

Corral was not expected to start for the Panthers this season, or any time soon. In addition, the franchise has Sam Darnold at backup after acquiring Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns in July.

However, Corral could be the team's quarterback of the future. Mayfield is set to become a free agent after this season, and Darnold has done little to show he can be the go-to guy.

Darnold served as Carolina's starting quarterback in 2021, but Mayfield is expected to be the team's Week 1 starter this year, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe and Joseph Person. They have been in a competition throughout training camp.

The Panthers are set to play their final preseason game Friday against the Buffalo Bills. They will open the campaign Sept. 11 against the visiting Browns at Bank of America Stadium.