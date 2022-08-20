Jets' Quincy Williams Fined $10,609 for Late Hit on Eagles' Jalen Hurts

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams was fined $10,609 by the NFL after his late hit against Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in last week's preseason game, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Hurts had taken multiple steps out of bounds on a first-quarter scramble before Williams leveled him with a hard hit to the chest. Williams was given a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.

"I talked to him after the game," New York Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters. "Egregiously awful from Quincy, and he knows that. He knows better."

Williams showed remorse for the play after the game.

"I should've slowed down. It was dumb on me," he said. "That was really it. It was like one of those learning moments. Just let up. I wasn't paying attention to where the sideline was."

Hurts was uninjured in the play, and the penalty helped extend a drive that led to a touchdown.

"It happens," the quarterback said afterward. "He hit me late. They called a flag. We moved on."

Williams, a third-round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, was claimed by the Jets off waivers before the 2021 season. He joined his brother, Quinnen Williams, on the defense and thrived with 110 tackles in 16 appearances (13 starts).

The playing time led to a salary bump from $965,000 to $2.54 million for 2022, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

The Jets are hoping he can take another leap in 2022, but the coaching staff was clearly unhappy with his actions during Week 1 of the preseason.