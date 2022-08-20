Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Pictured in Trae Young Workout Photos amid Trade Rumors

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving took part in a star-studded workout Saturday as their futures with the Brooklyn Nets continue to hang in the balance.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young posted photos from the session, which also featured Miami Heat forward Victor Oladipo and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert, on Instagram.

Durant requested a trade from the Nets in late June, but there has been little progress toward a blockbuster deal ahead of the 2022-23 season.

That's reportedly not because of a lack of interest but rather Brooklyn's sky-high asking price after the Utah Jazz acquired a package that included four first-round draft picks and a pick swap for center Rudy Gobert.

While Gobert is one of the league's best defenders, he's also an old-school center in a modern NBA mostly dominated by wings, guards and versatile bigs. So, that trade set the bar for a KD deal at an extraordinarily high level.

With rival teams so far hesitant to meet the Nets' demands, the front office may be looking to keep the band together despite a drama-filled 2021-22 campaign.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday (via HoopsHype) that Durant's "level of buy-in" remains in the biggest question mark.

"But right now, I think the Nets want to run this team back, and they're hoping that Kevin Durant agrees," Windhorst said. "The way that they are conducting trade talks, and the prices that they are asking, has teams out there thinking they don't really want to trade Kevin Durant anyway."

Irving's future is heavily reliant on Durant's. If KD is moved, it seems like there's a strong chance the seven-time All-Star point guard will also leave Brooklyn following a summer wherein he's been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers.

So, the Nets hold the keys to just how chaotic the remainder of the offseason will be.

Brooklyn will open the regular season Oct. 19 when it hosts the New Orleans Pelicans. How its starting lineup will look remains a mystery as KD and Kyrie continue to get in their offseason work.