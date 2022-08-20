Report: Keyontae Johnson Medically Cleared, Will Transfer from Florida to Kansas St.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Former Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson is expected to transfer to Kansas State after being cleared by medical personnel, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported Saturday.

Johnson last played in December 2020 when he collapsed on the court during a game, spending more than a week in the hospital before being released. He made one ceremonial start last season on senior day but was substituted after the opening tip.

He entered the transfer portal in May and was also considering Western Kentucky and Memphis, per Goodman.

