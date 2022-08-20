Patriots Rumors: Tyquan Thornton's Collarbone Injury Not Believed to Be Season-Ending

Tyquan Thornton (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who left Friday's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers after landing hard on his shoulder, reportedly suffered a collarbone injury.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Saturday the injury is "not season-ending," though a timetable for his return wasn't immediately available.

Thornton caught a touchdown in his preseason debut against the New York Giants last week. He made one catch for 13 yards against the Panthers, but he was driven to the ground hard on the ensuing tackle in the second quarter and didn't return after halftime.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't provide much information when asked for an update about the second-round pick Saturday morning.

"Yeah, I didn't have any updates on any of the players [Friday] night." Belichick told reporters. "But, as always, we'll see what happens after the game. I don't know."

Thornton has been one of the Pats' standouts throughout training camp and was pushing to take on an important role right away in the team's passing game.

The 22-year-old Miami native recorded 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns across 14 appearances during his final college season at Baylor.

DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor lead the remaining group of New England receivers.

The Patriots wrap up their exhibition slate Friday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. They open the regular season Sept. 11 when they visit Hard Rock Stadium to take on the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins.