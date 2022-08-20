Collin Sexton Rumors: Cavs, Mavs Had Sign-and-Trade Talks; Discussions Didn't Advance

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Collin Sexton remains unsigned as a restricted free agent, although there have been talks with the Dallas Mavericks and others about a potential sign-and-trade.

Chris Fedor provided the latest on the Wine and Gold Talk podcast:

"The Cavs have had conversations with Dallas about a sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton. But if you’re talking about a sign-and-trade, the Cavs need something back that is going to be valuable to them. And neither the Jazz nor the Mavericks have the pieces that the Cavs would want back in a sign-and-trade for Collin."

Fedor previously reported the Cavaliers offered Sexton a three-year deal worth close to $40 million, but the two sides are still far apart.

"Collin and his camp want more than what the Cavs are willing to give," Fedor said.

Sexton only played 11 games last season before suffering a torn meniscus, averaging just 16.0 points and 2.1 assists per game when he was on the court. The 2018 lottery pick averaged 24.3 points per game in 2020-21, but a lost season raised question marks about his future.

Cleveland also saw fellow guard Darius Garland emerge as an All-Star last season and rewarded him with a five-year, $193 million contract extension.

With Caris LeVert also under contract for another year and 2022 14th overall pick Ochai Agbaji expected to make an early contribution, the Cavaliers don't appear desperate to re-sign Sexton.

The team still clearly knows his value as a 23-year-old proven perimeter scorer. Even with interest around the league, the squad won't let him leave on a sign-and-trade without a significant return.

It leaves limited options at this point of the offseason. Only the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs have cap space without offloading another contract, per Spotrac.

Dallas makes sense as a potential landing spot. Sexton could help replace Jalen Brunson as the squad tries to build on last year's trip to the Western Conference Finals.

The Utah Jazz, whom Fedor also mentioned as a possible suitor could, also use a young scorer as part of the rebuild, especially if they trade away Donovan Mitchell.

It's still clear a team will have to make a fair trade in order for the Cavaliers to give up their rights to Sexton. Without a new deal, the guard will play next season for Cleveland on the $7.2 million qualifying offer before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2023.