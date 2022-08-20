Little League World Series 2022: Saturday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

0 of 5

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

All eight teams competing Saturday in Williamsport face win-or-go-home scenarios thanks to their losses in one round. Pressure is on and an international audience will watch them either rise to the moment or write the last chapter of their story in the 2022 Little League World Series.

A mix of American and international matchups comprise the schedule, with the prime-time headliner pitting teams from Pennsylvania and Massachusetts against each other.

Which team should you expect to bounce back from disappointing Round 1 outcomes to keep their dreams of winning the series alive?

Find out with this preview of Saturday's action.