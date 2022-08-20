Little League World Series 2022: Saturday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

Little League World Series 2022: Saturday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket PredictionsAugust 20, 2022
All eight teams competing Saturday in Williamsport face win-or-go-home scenarios thanks to their losses in one round. Pressure is on and an international audience will watch them either rise to the moment or write the last chapter of their story in the 2022 Little League World Series.
A mix of American and international matchups comprise the schedule, with the prime-time headliner pitting teams from Pennsylvania and Massachusetts against each other.
Which team should you expect to bounce back from disappointing Round 1 outcomes to keep their dreams of winning the series alive?
Find out with this preview of Saturday's action.
Saturday Schedule
- Europe-Africa Region (Italy) vs. Australia Region (Brisbane North) (1:00 p.m., ESPN)
- Midwest Region (Iowa) vs. Northwest Region (Washington) (3:00 p.m., ESPN)
- Puerto Rico Region (Guaynabo) vs. Latin America Region (Managua) (5:00 p.m., ESPN)
- New England Region (Massachusetts) vs. Mid-Atlantic Region (Pennsylvania) (7:00 p.m., ESPN 2)
Italy vs. Brisbane North
Italy struggled mightily on offense against Chinese Taipei in their opening-round game, netting just one hit against one of the favorites to win the entire tournament. Their offense will have to be infinitely better if they hope to avoid a long trip home from Williamsport.
Their opponents, Brisbane North out of the Australia Region, ran into the buzz saw that is Canada's British Columbia squad. The team that impressively dispatched Japan Thursday with a shutout victory also held Brisbane to no runs.
Like Italy, the Australian representative will have to put together an offensive performance and limit the errors on defense (they had three against British Columbia) if it hopes to avoid dismissal from the double-elimination tournament.
At least the Aussies mounted some sort of offense with five hits against Canada, making them the de facto choice here.
Prediction: Australia
Iowa vs. Washington
The team out of Davenport, Iowa, suffered a devastating loss in Round 1, dropping their opener to Indiana by a single run, despite having the same number of hits and one less error on the other side of the ball.
Such a loss will either fuel them to prove it was an anomaly and take them on a run of dominance throughout the rest of the competition, or it will have depleted them of their fight and ensure their elimination is inevitable.
Expect option number one.
The Iowa team runs into a Washington squad that was thoroughly dominated by one of the tournament's potential winners, Hawai'i. They were abysmal on offense against the oppressive defense of the veteran team and were outclassed from the opening pitch.
There is certainly a chance the team from Bonney Lake will be able to return to form and fend off Iowa, but based on their performance against a far superior Hawaiian team and what the kids from Davenport were able to do in their first game, this should be the end of the line for the winners of the Northwest Region.
Prediction: Iowa
Guaynabo vs. Managua
Neither Guaynabo nor Managua were particularly good in their opening-round games. They were outpitched, outhit and summarily defeated by superior teams. Saturday afternoon, they will have to muster a performance that puts their lackluster showings in Round 1 behind them and keeps them alive in the tournament for another game.
This is Guaynabo's first time representing Puerto Rico, and it would be nice to see them extend their run in the tournament with a win Saturday, but they have to give up fewer runs than they did to Mexico, who put up six on them in their first-round matchup.
Managua has to manufacture runs on the offensive side of the ball if it hopes to advance beyond Saturday's play. Considering they held Curaçao to just two runs in their loss, they appear to have the defensive capability to send their underdog opponents home early.
Prediction: Managua
Massachusetts vs. Pennsylvania
In Round 1, both Massachusetts and Pennsylvania ran into teams that were simply better than them. The former was clean on the stat sheet but gave up too many hits to a Tennessee squad that capitalized on their scoring opportunities and beat the team out of Middleboro by two.
Pennsylvania ran into a Texas team that put up six runs in the fifth inning, putting a dagger in the Hollidaysburg squad in an 8-3 shellacking.
That sort of pitching breakdown is devastating and can have long-reaching effects on any team, especially the one representing the state in which the LLWS is taking place. The Pennsylvania team will have to find resolve and grittiness to overcome that loss and knock off their opponents Saturday night on ESPN 2.
Unfortunately, that is easier said and done when your opponent has a better bullpen and is not coming off such a demoralizing loss.
Prediction: Massachusetts