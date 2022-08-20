Patriots Fans Voice Concern over Matt Patricia's Offense amid Preseason Struggles

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The New England Patriots starters played the first quarter and the start of the second quarter of Friday's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium, and while the defense looked decent, fans were not thrilled with the offense.

Playing against Carolina's second unit from the outset, New England's Mac Jones-led offense went three-and-out on its first two drives of the game before going on a scoring drive to open the second quarter.

The touchdown drive included a 45-yard pass to Nelson Agholor and a rushing score by Ty Montgomery. But other than that, there wasn't too much to rave about in regards to the New England offense.

Fans have expressed concerns about the Patriots offense throughout the summer as it has looked out of sync and disorganized with a combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge calling plays.

Neither Judge nor Patricia has an extensive amount of experience running an offense, so the concerns are warranted, especially with how the starting unit looked on Friday against the Panthers.

At one point earlier this month during training camp, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston wrote that the New England offense was "distressingly bad," and his colleague, Phil Perry, added that it looked "broken."

Time is winding down for the New England offense to figure things out as the Patriots are set to open the 2022 campaign against the revamped Miami Dolphins on Sept. 11.