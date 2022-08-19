Goldberg: WWE Match with Steve Austin Didn't Happen Due to Stone Cold's Neck Injury

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg discussed a potential dream match against fellow Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and why it never happened on a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho with AEW star Chris Jericho.

During the interview (h/t WrestlingInc's Dakota Cohen), Goldberg expressed his belief that his style of wrestling coupled with Austin's history of neck injuries prevented the match from happening:

"There's no question that I wish it would've happened. That was the match to have. Why it never happened, I think 90 percent of the reasoning behind that was [Austin's] neck issues and my finishing moves, right? Whether it be the spear, whether it be the Jackhammer, I don't think that those are moves that he would've wanted to do, nor would his boss would've wanted him to do. I think it was a safety issue more so than anything."

While there may be something to Goldberg's theory, the bigger culprit may have been timing, as they never truly crossed paths as active competitors in WWE.

WWE bought out former competitor WCW in 2001, but Goldberg didn't sign and debut with WWE until March 31, 2003, which was the Raw following WrestleMania 19.

At WrestleMania 19, Austin faced The Rock in what turned out to be his retirement match until he came back for a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year.

Austin was still under contract with WWE after retiring and made regular appearances, including serving as the special guest referee for Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 20, but his hitting Goldberg with a Stunner after the match was the closest they ever got to facing each other.

Goldberg left WWE after WrestleMania 20 and didn't come back until 2016.

During the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s, fans clamored for an eventual dream match between Goldberg and Austin for many reasons.

For starters, they were both the faces of their respective companies during that time, and they were similar in that they had an in-your-face style.

Also, Goldberg and Austin had a similar look, as they were both bald and wore black trunks and boots, so the comparisons were always inevitable.

Things never quite matched up for them to meet in the ring, although it is fair to wonder if they would consider locking horns now even though they are both in their 50s.

Austin looked great in his match against KO, and Goldberg has wrestled sporadically since returning, including a match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February.

That was the final match on Goldberg's contract, but if WWE could convince both Goldberg and Austin to have another match, it may be worth it to try because of the amount of interest it would undoubtedly generate among fans.

