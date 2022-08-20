AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 19

2 of 4

Hook and Zack Clayton (Credit: AEW)

Hook gave Clayton his 15 seconds of pro wrestling fame this week when he put the FTW title on the line against the reality TV star.

As soon as Clayton took a swing, Hook ducked and locked him in Red Rum for the win. It was over in a matter of seconds.

While a match ending quicker than it took for both entrances is rarely ideal, something about seeing somebody associated with The Jersey Shore losing that quickly was satisfying.

This match is going to get a very low grade since it was barely even something you can call a match, but it was still kind of entertaining.

Winner: Hook

Grade: D+

Since both of these matches were quick squashes, it felt appropriate to put them on the same page. While Serpentico may have put up a bit more of a fight than Clayton, he suffered the same fate when Matthews beat him in less than two minutes.

While it's great to see Matthews get a shot to stand out on his own for once, this match felt unnecessary. It was what came after that mattered.

Miro arrived and threw Malakai Black's mask onto the ramp to signal that he had turned down his offer, so he and Matthews immediately began to brawl. The Bulgarian powerhouse stood tall after sending the 33-year-old House of Black member out of the ring.

Winner: Buddy Matthews

Grade: C-