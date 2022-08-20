AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 19

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 19August 20, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on August 19.
This week's show featured two big title bouts and one match that will have an effect on a future championship.
Hook defended his FTW title against realty TV star Zack Clayton, Swerve in our Glory defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against Private Party, and Best Friends took on The Trustbusters in a quarterfinal match for the Trios Championship Tournament.
We also heard from Claudio Castagnoli and saw Penelope Ford battle Athena. Let's take a look at what went down on Friday's Rampage.
Swerve in Our Glory vs. Private Party (AEW Tag Titles)
- Having Kassidy counter Lee's big throw when that was the first move Lee hit him with when Lee debuted was a nice bit of storytelling. Lee hitting it anyway later in the match was the icing on the cake.
- Quen looks better with the hair and gear he has now. His old look was distinctive, but his new look is more streamlined. He has also put on some muscle.
- The show of respect at the end was a good way to cap this off.
Rampage opened with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta coming to the ring for a promo. The ROH world champion issued a challenge, and Dustin Rhodes was the man to answer the call. It looks like we will get a title match between them on next week's Rampage.
The first match of the night was for the AEW tag titles. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee put the belts on the line against Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.
This match was a lot of fun, which probably doesn't surprise anyone. Kassidy, Quen and Swerve had plenty of fun, high-flying spots while Lee focused more on his ability to throw everyone around with the greatest of ease.
Even though they lost, Private Party came away from this match looking like a competitive team who might be able to win those belts eventually. AEW has waited a long time to give them a big push, but if they keep improving as they have, they will be champions soon.
Winners: Swerve in Our Glory
Grade: B+
Hook vs. Zack Clayton, Buddy Matthews vs. Serpentico
Hook gave Clayton his 15 seconds of pro wrestling fame this week when he put the FTW title on the line against the reality TV star.
As soon as Clayton took a swing, Hook ducked and locked him in Red Rum for the win. It was over in a matter of seconds.
While a match ending quicker than it took for both entrances is rarely ideal, something about seeing somebody associated with The Jersey Shore losing that quickly was satisfying.
This match is going to get a very low grade since it was barely even something you can call a match, but it was still kind of entertaining.
Winner: Hook
Grade: D+
Since both of these matches were quick squashes, it felt appropriate to put them on the same page. While Serpentico may have put up a bit more of a fight than Clayton, he suffered the same fate when Matthews beat him in less than two minutes.
While it's great to see Matthews get a shot to stand out on his own for once, this match felt unnecessary. It was what came after that mattered.
Miro arrived and threw Malakai Black's mask onto the ramp to signal that he had turned down his offer, so he and Matthews immediately began to brawl. The Bulgarian powerhouse stood tall after sending the 33-year-old House of Black member out of the ring.
Winner: Buddy Matthews
Grade: C-
Penelope Ford vs. Athena
- The announcers rarely acknowledge Kip Sabian in the crowd during TV tapings, so the fact that he was shown on camera and talked about is a good sign that he will be returning soon.
- Ford is one of AEW's most underrated competitors. She is quick, agile and has demonstrated a willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty more than once.
- Athena's finisher looked awesome. Ford sold it like a champ.
Athena looked to continue her undefeated streak in singles match this week when she took on Ford in the fourth bout of the evening.
The former Ember Moon quickly took control, but the 29-year-old did not make it easy on her. Ford turned things around and got in some nice offensive maneuvers.
Shortly after a commercial break, Athena scored the win. She was attacked almost immediately by The Baddies while Jade Cargill smashed her special entrance jacket on the stage with a sledgehammer.
The match itself was fine for what it was, although too much of it took place during the break instead of in full screen. The post-match stuff kept the feud going, but the match between Athena and Cargill has to happen soon.
Winner: Athena
Grade: C+
Trustbusters vs. Best Friends
- Hearing Jim Ross getting excited about Cassidy's entrance music was hilarious.
- The comparisons between Brock Lesnar and Boudreaux are pretty accurate. The 23-year-old could have a huge career if he is booked right.
- Slim J has been wrestling since 2001 and his style has not changed one bit since then. Nobody should wear their visor in such a pointless way, but that's what makes it kind of funny. He's also fun to watch in the ring.
Ari Daivari, Parker Bourdeaux and Slim J took on Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta in the main event to see which team would advance in the Trios Championship tournament.
The Trustbusters tried to use some classic heel tag team moves to take control early, but the veteran Taylor was prepared for their tricks and kept the upper hand until Boudreaux got involved.
This quarterfinal match remained competitive, but once Cassidy was tagged in, he began taking it to Daivari and Slim J. It took a triple dropkick from all three Best Friends to take Boudreaux out of the equation.
Sonny Kiss ended up getting involved and pushed Cassidy off the top rope, but OC managed to keep himself in the match. Danhausen showed up to curse Slim J right before all three Best Friends defeated him with a unique triple-team finisher.
The majority of this match was relatively tame, but it picked up toward the end and produced a few memorable moments.
Winners: Best Friends
Grade: B
