LLWS Player Easton Oliverson Out of ICU, Walking After Suffering Head Injury in Fall

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Easton Oliverson, who is the player who suffered a head injury after falling from the top bunk of a bed ahead of the Little League Baseball World Series, is no longer in the intensive care at the hospital.

The Associated Press cited an Instagram account Oliverson's family set up to provide updates and reported the 12-year-old is alert and eating and walking with support.

Oliverson fell at the dormitory complex on Monday, and Ashley Imlay of KSL previously reported his father, Jace, said he suffered a fractured skull and cheekbone. His uncle, Spencer Beck, told TMZ Sports that Easton was placed in a medically induced coma.

"The teammates heard him fall, thank goodness," Beck told the AP. "When they got into surgery, the doctor talked to Jace and said had he not gotten into surgery but 30 minutes later, he would have been dead."

On Wednesday, ESPN reported Oliverson was awake and speaking following surgery.

Oliverson is a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team from Utah. The team is representing the Mountain Region in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and will face the team from Tennessee that is representing the Southeast Region in its LLBWS opener Friday.

Little League released a statement saying that the Utah team added Oliverson's brother, Brogan, as a replacement player.

Brogan will be eligible to play Friday.