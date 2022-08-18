Windhorst: Nets Want to Run It Back with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving amid Trade Rumors

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Trade rumors have run rampant all offseason regarding Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on Get Up! on Thursday that the Nets are looking to run it back in 2022-23 with both players.

"Right now, I think the Nets want to run this team back, and they're hoping Kevin Durant agrees," Windhorst said in part (h/t RealGM).



"The way they're conducting trade talks and the prices they are asking has teams out there thinking they don't really want to trade Kevin Durant anyway. They want to bring this team back. We'll see if Kevin Durant goes along with that in training camp."

Durant requested a trade in late June and has been heavily connected to the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Irving's name has most notably appeared in trade rumors involving the Los Angeles Lakers, who are reportedly willing to part with two first-round picks for him, according to Wojnarowski on SportsCenter on Wednesday.

With the regular season less than two months away, though, the Nets haven't moved either of their top two stars. Training camp is also set to start in September.

When asked whether he thought KD and Irving beginning the season with Brooklyn was the most likely outcome, Windhorst said the following:

"That's what I think the team wants. I think the team thinks the results on the court will make everybody feel a little bit better. But I just can't get a good feel on where Kevin Durant is. He has asked to be traded and told no, so far at least. He has asked for the coach to be fired. He has asked for the general manager to be fired. He keeps getting told no.

"Does he take all of those 'no's' and still show up to training camp? That's something I think we'll have to wait and watch."

Irving is reportedly "invested" in playing with the Nets in 2022-23, per Windhorst (h/t RealGM). The seven-time All-Star notably exercised his $36.9 million 2022-23 player option with the team earlier this summer.

If the Nets retain Durant and Irving, then the duo will team up with Ben Simmons, who Brooklyn acquired in a package deal with the Philadelphia 76ers that sent James Harden the other way.

Brooklyn made the playoffs last year but fell to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics in a first-round sweep. The Nets will open the 2022-23 season on Oct. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans.