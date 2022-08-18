Report: Elvis Andrus to Sign White Sox Contract After Being Released by Athletics

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Free-agent shortstop Elvis Andrus, who cleared waivers after being released by the Oakland Athletics, is signing with the Chicago White Sox and will join the team in Cleveland on Friday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the news on Andrus, who turns 34 years old on Aug. 26. The 14-year MLB veteran, who spent his first 12 years with the Texas Rangers before joining Oakland, is hitting .237 (.673 OPS) with eight home runs and 30 RBI this season.

Andrus' playing time decreased in August, and he voiced his frustrations about no longer being an everyday player.

"Everybody knows I'm an everyday player. So doing this, it's not fun for me," Andrus said, per Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle after not starting for the fourth time in seven games.

"Of course I'm upset. I'm pissed about it. But like I said, the best I can do is stay positive and wait for my turn and be ready whatever happens."

The A's released Andrus Wednesday, when Jon Heyman of the New York Post also reported that the White Sox were a "likely" landing spot for the shortstop.

Reported talks between the two sides has evidently turned into an agreement, and now Andrus has gone from the last-place A's to a White Sox team just two games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central lead.

The White Sox need middle infield reinforcements after Leury Garcia landed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain.

Tim Anderson is already expected to be out for six weeks retroactive to Aug. 11 after undergoing surgery to repair a sagittal band tear in his left middle finger.

The White Sox still have rookie Lenyn Sosa, who had been splitting time at shortstop with Garcia following Anderson's injury. However, the two-time All-Star should presumably be featured in the White Sox lineup as Chicago fights for a playoff spot.

Chicago plays Thursday against the Houston Astros before traveling to Cleveland for a pivotal three-game series with the second-place Guardians.