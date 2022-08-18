Giants' Daniel Jones 'Fine' After Undergoing Surgery on Neck Injury in Offseason

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones told reporters Thursday that he underwent a non-football-related surgery on his neck last winter.

Jones said the surgery was "100 percent unrelated" to the neck injury that forced him to miss the final six games of the 2021 season. The fourth-year quarterback maintained he is "fine" and has been a full participant throughout training camp.

Photos of Jones with a scar on his neck made the rounds this week on social media, prompting the Giants starter to address the situation.

Jones suffered a neck injury Nov. 28 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He finished 2021 with 2,428 passing yards and 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 11 games.

The 2022 season will be critical in determining Jones' future after the team declined the fifth-year option in his contract. Neither head coach Brian Daboll nor general manager Joe Schoen was part of the organization when it selected Jones sixth overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

Daboll has expressed confidence in Jones as his starter, but the Duke product has struggled throughout camp and took flak on social media for his performance against the New England Patriots in the Giants' preseason opener. Backup Tyrod Taylor could get first-team reps in practice as the team prepares for Week 1, though Jones remains the overwhelming favorite to serve as the starter in 2022.