WWE Rumors: NXT vs. NXT UK Event to Happen on the Same Day as AEW All Out

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE is reportedly planning to hold an NXT vs. NXT UK supershow on Sept. 4, which is the same day as AEW's All Out pay-per-view.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), WWE sent promotional material to some fans indicating that an NXT premium live event will be held on Sept. 4 with NXT vs. NXT UK branding.

It was initially reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics (h/t WrestlingInc's Sai Mohan) last month that an NXT event would be held on the same day as All Out, although the potential NXT UK tie-in wasn't mentioned at that time.

The groundwork was seemingly laid for NXT vs. NXT UK on Tuesday's episode of NXT, as NXT UK stars such as Gallus, Blair Davenport and NXT UK champion Tyler Bate appeared on the show.

Gallus attacked Diamond Mine and laid down a challenge to NXT UK tag team champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Davenport confronted Indi Hartwell backstage, and Bate confronted NXT champion Bron Breakker in the ring after Breakker retained his title over JD McDonagh in the main event.

If the NXT vs. NXT UK show happens, it will be the first of its kind since WWE Worlds Collide took place the same weekend as the Royal Rumble in 2020.

On that show, NXT and NXT UK wrestlers took part in a battle for supremacy, and it was headlined by Imperium vs. Undisputed Era.

This time around, it seems likely that Breakker and Bate will headline the show, given how NXT went off the air this week.

WWE hasn't yet confirmed the event, and it isn't clear where it will take place, but logic suggests it could be held in the United Kingdom since WWE Clash at the Castle will occur in Cardiff, Wales, on Sept. 3.

Also, since AEW All Out has an 8 p.m. start time on Sept. 4, doing an NXT show in the UK would allow WWE to have it earlier in the day, so as not to conflict with AEW.

If WWE doesn't announce it beforehand, it stands to reason that next week's episode of NXT could be when the show is made official, as there will be plenty of fallout from the appearance of multiple NXT UK stars on this week's episode.

