Bill Russell to Be Honored by Celtics With Special City Edition Uniform

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images for BIG3

The Boston Celtics are planning to honor the late Bill Russell throughout the 2022-23 season, starting with the unveiling of a special tribute uniform on opening night.

John Karalis of Boston Sports Journal reports that the Celtics will wear the City Edition uniform that pays homage to the Boston legend 12 times this year. The team and the league had collaborated directly with Russell regarding the uniform in recent years.

Russell died on July 31 at age 88. During his 13-year run with the Celtics, he led the team to 12 NBA Finals appearances and 11 championships, the last two titles coming while he served as both player and the first Black head coach in NBA history. The NBA reportedly will retire his No. 6 jersey leaguewide.

The Celtics will open the 2022-23 season at home on Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Philadelphia 76ers.