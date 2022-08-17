AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 17

2 of 7

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

For the first time since announcing he would be taking time off to get surgery for an injured foot, AEW world champion CM Punk spoke to the fans and wasted little time dropping the pipebombs he has become synonymous with over his career.

He took aim at Hangman Page, keeping that feud alive, before turning his attention to interim world champion Jon Moxley. He drew on Moxley's history as one-third of The Shield, insulted his friend, Eddie Kingston, and insinuated he was the big-money draw in AEW.

Moxley had less to say but had no problem throwing hands with Punk, resulting in a brawl that needed numerous security guards and AEW coach Ace Steel to break it up.

This was a red-hot opening segment that saw Punk pick up right where he left off back in November with his tweener style or promos, targeting top babyfaces while, himself, remaining immensely popular with fans.

His words cut like a knife and during the promo, he revealed that he will square off with Moxley at All Out in Chicago. That match will be one of the most anticipated bouts of the year if the participants can keep up the heat that was omnipresent here.

Throw in what should be great, physical ring work and you have every reason to believe the suddenly personal main event will be on the short list of major Match of the Year candidates.

It will be interesting to see if Punk makes a full heel turn in the near future, too, especially with the likes of Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, and the imminently returning Kenny Omega poised to make up the top of the babyface roster.

Grade

A+

Top Moments