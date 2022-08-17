2 Fans Banned by Nationals for 5 Years After Incident with Cubs' Willson Contreras

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals banned two fans from Nationals Park for five years after making inappropriate comments toward Chicago Cubs star Willson Contreras, according to the Chicago Tribune's Meghan Montemurro.

Following his team's 7-5 win over the Nationals on Tuesday, Contreras referenced an incident in which heckling by Nationals fans crossed the line:

Per Montemurro, the exchange came in the 10th inning. Contreras hit a sacrifice fly and began talking to one fan on his way back to the dugout. The report noted at least one fan was escorted away from their seat by security.

This comes two weeks after Kansas City Royals reliever Amir Garrett tossed his drink toward a fan behind the team's dugout during a game against the Chicago White Sox.

"Listen the disrespect is insane in these parks," Garrett wrote on Twitter in the immediate aftermath. "I really wish I could go to someone’s work and run my mouth. These are grown men talking slick. How miserable do you have to be with your own life?"

The southpaw subsequently apologized and received a three-game suspension, which is under appeal.

Contreras was rested for Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Nationals, with Yan Gomes getting the start at catcher.

The three-time All-Star has appeared in 98 games, batting .247 and slugging .455 with 17 home runs and 46 RBI.