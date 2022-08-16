Giants' Brian Daboll Talks Possibility of Tyrod Taylor Getting 1st-Team Snaps in Camp

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Daniel Jones is the starting quarterback of the New York Giants, but that apparently won't stop head coach Brian Daboll from giving some first-team reps in practice to Tyrod Taylor this offseason.

"Yeah, he'll get, as we get going here in terms of preseason games, we'll talk about whatever we think is best," Daboll said, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. "But I have full confidence in Daniel. And I have full confidence in Tyrod in what his role is. Each day we sit there and evaluate the guys, but will he get a few reps here or there? He might."

