Report: Ohio State RB Evan Pryor Out for Season with Knee Injury Suffered in Practice

Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ohio State redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor is expected to miss the 2022 season after suffering a torn patellar tendon at practice Monday, per Austin Ward of Dotting The Eyes.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg also confirmed that Pryor, who played in four games last season and amassed 22 touches for 106 yards and one touchdown, will miss the 2022 campaign as well.

Pryor was slated to back up TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams. Per Ward, Pryor "was generating some of the most excitement of any of the young offensive weapons after a breakout spring camp." He continued to do well at camp in August.

Pryor tweeted the following note Tuesday:

Pryor played high school ball at William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina. He was a 247Sports 4-star recruit and ranked No. 83 overall in the class of 2021.

Without Pryor, the Buckeyes only have three healthy scholarship running backs on the roster in Henderson, Williams and true freshman Dallan Hayden, per Rittenberg.

Ohio State, which won the Rose Bowl last season and finished No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll, opens the 2022 campaign at home on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Notre Dame. The Buckeyes begin this season No. 2 in the AP poll.