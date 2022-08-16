WWE WrestleMania 39 Sells over 90K Tickets in 24 Hours, Sets Company Record

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

WWE announced Tuesday that it set a company record last week for the most WrestleMania tickets sold in the first 24 hours of availability.

According to Arash Markazi of ESPN Radio, WWE revealed that more than 90,000 tickets were sold for WrestleMania 39 in the 24 hours after they went on sale last Friday.

WrestleMania 39 will be held next year at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and it will be a two-day event spanning April 1 and 2, 2023.

In the storied history of WrestleMania, only two events were billed as having over 90,000 fans in attendance on a single day. WrestleMania III in Pontiac, Michigan, and WrestleMania 32 in Arlington, Texas, both broke that threshold.

WrestleMania has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, however, from a one-day show to a two-day spectacular.

It began out of necessity in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as no fans were permitted to attend WrestleMania 36. Although fans were reintroduced at the past two WrestleManias, WWE stuck with the two-night format.

WrestleMania 37 had limited seating capacity, and this year's WrestleMania 38 in Dallas had a billed total attendance of over 156,000, but it didn't manage to out-sell WrestleMania 39 on the first day.

SoFi Stadium is the home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, and it is considered one of the most impressive venues in professional sports.

While it has a capacity of about 70,000 for football games, SoFi Stadium's seating can be expanded significantly for other events, meaning WrestleMania 39 has a chance to rival or exceed the total attendance record set by WrestleMania 38 this year.

It isn't yet clear who will be on the card or what matches will be featured at WrestleMania 39, but there is palpable excitement surrounding the WWE product in the wake of Vince McMahon's retirement as CEO, chairman and head of creative, and his replacement by Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

WWE appears to be on the ascent, and the success of the company's WrestleMania 39 ticket drop suggests that fans are happy about the direction of the product.

