Roman Reigns Defeats Drew McIntyre, Retains WWE Titles at Clash at the Castle

Roman Reigns took down Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a controversial finish.

The Scot looked to have the match won after hitting a Claymore kick, but the referee was pulled out of the ring by The Usos' younger brother, Solo Sikoa, after a two-count to preserve his cousin's title reign.

McIntyre attempted to pull Sikoa into the ring, but he was necked on the rope and Reigns hit the challenger with a Spear to get the pin.

All of that came after Theory attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract when the original referee was knocked out. As he was handing over the briefcase, heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury got up from his front-row seat and knocked him out with a punch.

Fury got into the ring after Reigns retained the title. The two had a brief staredown before shaking hands when the undisputed WWE champion left the ring. The Gypsy King stuck around to congratulate McIntyre on his performance before serenading the crowd with a rendition of Don McLean's "American Pie."

The Tribal Chief kept his historic title run in check, extending his reign as universal champion to well beyond 700 days.

Reigns unified the Universal and WWE Championships at WrestleMania 38 in April when he defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event. When no one was able to take either title from him, he and The Beast Incarnate had one final match at SummerSlam in July.

Thanks in large part to help from The Usos, The Head of the Table defeated Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match to retain both titles.

One day earlier, McIntyre beat Sheamus in a Donnybrook match to ensure he would face the winner of Reigns vs. Lesnar in Cardiff.

With The Scottish Warrior established as the No. 1 contender, he confronted The Bloodline on SmackDown but got more than he bargained for.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett made a surprise return to WWE after getting released last year, and The Herald of Doomsday immediately set his sights on McIntyre, Reigns and the Universal Championship.

Kross and Scarlett were at ringside in the crowd for the bout. There was a brief moment when the former NXT champ and McIntyre stared each other down during the match after Kross tossed a water bottle at the No. 1 contender.

McIntyre faced a ton of adversity leading up to Clash at the Castle due to the presence of Kross and The Usos, and there was some thought that all of them would get involved in the title match in Wales.

However, it was another member of Reigns' family who would provide the crucial interference.

While every world title match is significant, Saturday was especially huge for McIntyre since he is a native of Scotland and headlined the first WWE main roster pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in nearly 20 years.

Also, the first two times the 37-year-old won the WWE Championship occurred in front of no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he had the opportunity to stand tall in front of over 60,000 members of the WWE Universe.

Saturday marked arguably the biggest moment of McIntyre's career, but it ended in bitter disappointment with Reigns retaining once again.

