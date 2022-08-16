Royals' Amir Garrett Says He Sent Jersey to Fan He Threw Drink On at White Sox Game

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Kansas City Royals reliever Amir Garrett attempted to make amends after throwing his drink toward a fan at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Following Monday's 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins, Garrett told reporters he contacted the fan and "had dialogue and stuff like that."

"There was no hard feelings there," he said. "I sent a jersey to him and his son, stuff like that. He was very grateful because it could have went south. But he was very kind to me, and I was letting him know how upset I was that in the moment I reacted like that."

While standing in the dugout during a 9-2 defeat to the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 2, the southpaw tossed his drink toward a fan in the first row.

Garrett apologized the following day on social media.

MLB suspended Garrett for three games, which was originally slated to go into effect starting Monday. However, he's appealing the ruling, thus allowing him to remain eligible for the time being.

Garrett was also suspended seven games last season for his role in a bench-clearing brawl when the Cincinnati Reds played the Chicago Cubs. That suspension was ultimately reduced to five games after appeal.

The 30-year-old logged one inning of work in Monday's game. He has made 41 appearances this season, posting a 4.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts across 32.1 innings.