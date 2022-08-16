Report: Tiger Woods to Meet with PGA Tour Golfers to 'Rally Support' Against LIV Golf

Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

Tiger Woods is reportedly scheduled to meet with several of the top golfers in the world this week amid a steady stream of players leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the meeting will take place at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware, following a scheduled PGA Tour Player Advisory Council meeting. It will involve many of the top 20 players in the world and "other influential PGA Tour members" who have remained loyal to the PGA Tour and refrained from jumping to LIV Golf.

An anonymous golfer who was invited to the meeting said, "It's a meeting to get the top 20 players in the world on the same page on how we can continue to make the PGA Tour the best product in professional golf."

