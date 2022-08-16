Knicks Rumors: Jalen Brunson, NY to Face Mavericks in Dallas on Dec. 27

Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

Jalen Brunson's first game at American Airlines Arena against his former team is reportedly going to happen on Dec. 27.

Per NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks will host the New York Knicks two days after the Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day.

Several key games from the 2022-23 regular season have been reported in recent days. Stein noted the NBA will release the official schedule on Wednesday.

Brunson was the Knicks' big offseason acquisition. The 25-year-old signed a four-year, $104 million contract at the start of free agency to boost their backcourt.

Expectations for New York are still modest, though that could change depending on what happens with Donovan Mitchell. FanDuel Sportsbook has the team's over/under at 39.5 wins.

Mitchell has been heavily linked to the Knicks throughout the offseason if the Utah Jazz decide to trade the three-time All-Star.

Per Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Knicks "know no one is coming close to them" in terms of trade offers for Mitchell right now. There's no indication at this point that Utah is going to deal him anytime soon.

Brunson earned a long-term contract from the Knicks on the basis of what he did in Dallas last season. He was primarily a role player off the bench in his first three seasons before emerging as a key piece in the starting lineup for the Mavs.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Mavericks attempted to re-sign Brunson on a five-year, $106 million contract before he ultimately decided to join the Knicks.

Brunson averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game in 79 appearances during the 2021-22 season. He has shot 51.0 percent from the field overall in the past two seasons, including 38.7 percent from two-point range.

Dallas reached the Western Conference Finals last season for the first time since winning the NBA championship in 2010-11. The team lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games.

The Knicks are hoping Brunson can get them back to the postseason after a disappointing 37-45 record in 2021-22. They have posted losing records in eight of the past nine seasons.