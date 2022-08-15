Nets' Kevin Durant Denies Retirement Rumors: 'S--t Is Comical at This Point'

Elsa/Getty Images

Kevin Durant's name has been in the headlines for much of the NBA's offseason, but the next headline won't be announcing his retirement.

"I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it's anyone out there that'll listen, I don't plan on retiring anytime soon," Durant tweeted. "S--t is comical at this point."

The tweet comes after NBA insider Marc Stein reported a team executive told him during the NBA Summer League that Durant "was more apt to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets."

This is yet another chapter in the Durant saga that reached another level on Aug. 8 when Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the future Hall of Famer met with Nets governor Joe Tsai and said the team needed to choose between trading him or firing general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

Tsai offered his public support for the staff in the aftermath of that report:

Brooklyn has not yet traded Durant, further indicating it hasn't received an offer it finds acceptable for the 12-time All-Star. If he isn't traded and Tsai doesn't fire Marks and Nash, it could create something of an awkward situation when the season begins.

Perhaps some believed retirement could be a potential avenue to increase his leverage in the situation, and Stein provided more details:

"If Durant hasn't been traded by [training camp], there is a growing expectation in league circles that he will continue trying to cause as much of a ruckus behind the scenes to try to prod the Nets into lowering their asking price at last to facilitate a deal. If it wasn't apparent by now, he really wants that trade to Phoenix or Miami or maybe even Boston or Philadelphia, no matter what it does to his reputation when he hasn't played a single game yet under the four-year, $194 million contract extension signed in August 2021."

Yet Durant put an end to such retirement speculation with a single tweet Monday, leaving the two sides right where they were before Stein's report.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst suggested Durant may hold out of training camp in an effort to get the trade he desires, which would only increase the attention given to the situation and likely force Nash and other players to answer constant questions about his whereabouts.

Until there is some type of resolution, this will remain the biggest NBA storyline as the offseason continues.

It may drag into the 2022-23 campaign, but basketball fans wanting to watch Durant take the court again can at least take solace knowing he won't be retiring in the immediate future.