Carmelo Anthony to Be Subject of 'Seven' Docuseries; Will Chronicle NBA Career, Life

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile for Collision via Getty Images

Ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony will be getting the docuseries treatment.

Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reported Anthony will be the subject of a four-part program called Seven, a reference to his jersey number for a long stretch of his NBA career.

Per Andreeva, the series "will chronicle the life and career" and "promises to reveal the truth behind notable moments throughout Anthony's career, many of which he has never spoken about publicly before."

Anthony has had quite the basketball journey, rising to prominence in high school at Oak Hill Academy before leading Syracuse to a national championship in his only year of college.

The 38-year-old made an immediate impact in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets and became one of the league's premier scorers. His 28,289 points are the 11th-most all-time.

Anthony was also named one of the NBA's 75 greatest players when the league celebrated its 75th anniversary this past season.