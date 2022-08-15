Rapoport: Browns Don't Seem to Have 'That Much Interest' in Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Despite the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson's status for the 2022 season, the Cleveland Browns don't appear to be motivated to pursue a trade for another starter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said during a appearance Monday on the Pat McAfee Show that it's unlikely that Cleveland is willing to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers.

"I just don't get the sense that the Browns are that interested. I just don't. I mean, they signed Jacoby Brissett for a reason," Rapoport said (around the 1:45 mark). "If they trade for Jimmy G, it's 20-plus more million dollars. ... I've checked with everyone. Maybe something will surprise me. I just do not get the sense that there's that much interest in him."

Garoppolo's time in San Francisco is expected to end after the team committed to second-year signal-caller Trey Lance as its starter for 2022. The 22-year-old impressed in the 49ers' first preseason game on Friday, a 28-21 win over the Green Bay Packers in which he threw for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Watson, who faced allegations of sexual assault or misconduct in civil lawsuits filed by 25 women, has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after an investigation by independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson. The league has appealed Robinson's ruling and is reportedly seeking a harsher punishment of at least one year. Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey has been appointed to oversee the appeal.

Amid the ongoing situation, Cleveland still named Watson as its starter for Friday's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was his first game action since January 2021 and he struggled, completing one of five passes for seven yards. The Browns won the game 24-13.

Brissett didn't play Friday, but Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said the seven-year veteran will start receiving first-team reps in practice this week. Stefanski pointed out that it "has been the plan really from the beginning" to switch Brissett to the starting role during the early part of the preseason.