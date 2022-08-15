Hall of Fame Princeton CBB Head Coach Pete Carril Dies at Age 92

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Former Princeton men's basketball coach Pete Carril died Monday at the age of 92, the school announced.

"The Carril family is sad to report that Coach Peter J. Carril passed away peacefully this morning," the family said in a statement. "We kindly ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we process our loss and handle necessary arrangements. More information will be forthcoming in the following days."

Carril was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1998 after a storied career leading the Tigers from 1967-96. He accumulated 514 wins during his 29 years at the helm, winning 13 Ivy League titles and making 11 NCAA tournament appearances.

The architect of the "Princeton Offense" won four NCAA tournament games and was part of some of the most surprising results in March Madness history.

In 1996, the No. 13 seeded Tigers beat defending champion No. 4 UCLA in a low-scoring battle that ended 43-41. In 1989, No. 16 Princeton almost completed the biggest upset in the sport's history in a 50-49 loss to No. 1 Georgetown, a team that featured Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo.

Carril also led his squad to an NIT title in 1975 while reaching as high as No. 12 in the Associated Press poll that season.

After stepping down as head coach at Princeton, Carril moved to the NBA and served as an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings. He was on the staff as the squad reached the playoffs in eight straight years from 1999-2006, reaching the Western Conference Final in 2002.

Carril retired from coaching in 2011.