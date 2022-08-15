WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 15

0 of 1

Bobby Lashley (Credit: WWE)

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on August 15.

Following his successful title defense against Ciampa last week, Bobby Lashley was back to defend the United States Championships against AJ Styles.

Riddle made an appearance to address his future in an interview, and the women's tag title tournament continued when Alexa Bliss and Asuka take on Nikki ASH and Doudrop.

We also got some follow-up on the chaotic ending to last week's show when Dexter Lumis seemingly returned at the show's end.

Let's look at what happened on Monday's show.