UFC 278: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 Head-to-Toe Breakdown

UFC 278, the Las Vegas-based promotion's next pay-per-view offering, goes down this Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah. All eyes are on the card's main event: a welterweight title fight between champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Leon Edwards.

The Nigerian-American Usman, widely considered the top pound-for-pound fighter in MMA today, will be looking for his sixth defense of the UFC welterweight title after thwarting Colby Covington (twice), Jorge Masvidal (twice), and Gilbert Burns since he won the belt with a decision win over Tyron Woodley.

Edwards, a native of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, will be getting his first crack at UFC gold. He earned the opportunity to fight for the title with nine consecutive victories, including triumphs over the likes of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, Gunnar Nelson, Rafael dos Anjos and Nate Diaz, whom he defeated by decision last summer.

UFC 278 will mark the second time Usman and Edwards have met. Usman won their first fight by unanimous decision, but that was back in 2015, which is basically ancient history in a sport that moves as quickly as MMA.

Since then, both men have evolved into vastly superior fighters. That means their rematch could be an entirely different affair, even if the pre-fight odds suggest another Usman win.

One way or the other, somebody's streak is getting derailed on Saturday.

Keep scrolling to see how these two hugely successful welterweights match up on paper.