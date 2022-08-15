King: Jimmy Garoppolo Doesn't Have 49ers Playbook, Attend Meetings amid Trade Rumors

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo clearly isn't preparing to spend the 2022 season with the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the veteran quarterback doesn't even have a playbook. He also reportedly doesn't attend quarterback or team meetings and "barely knows new quarterbacks coach Brian Griese."

Garoppolo has a $24.20 million base salary in 2022 that would be guaranteed if he remains on the roster the week before the first game. Only $2 million of his $26.95 million cap hit would remain if he is traded or released, per Spotrac.

The 49ers have chosen not to cut him yet and reportedly believe they can still get a late-round draft pick in a trade, per Albert Breer of The MMQB.

As Breer noted, the 49ers are concerned that releasing Garoppolo would allow the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks to pick him up.

Without meetings or a playbook, the quarterback at least won't have extra intel to spread to teams around the league.

In the meantime, the 30-year-old is working out away from his teammates.

"He's just trying to get his body ready for hopefully the next situation he goes into," head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this month.

Garoppolo has been a key part of the 49ers organization over the past five campaigns, making 45 regular-season starts. He helped the team reach the Super Bowl after the 2019 season and took the squad to the NFC Championship Game last year.

Despite the highlights, it's clear both sides are preparing for a fresh start in 2022 with San Francisco turning to 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance under center.