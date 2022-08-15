Bucks' Giannis Saying He's Open to Playing with Bulls Has NBA Fans in Disbelief

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Cue the NBA Twitter overreaction bullhorns: an NBA superstar said he's open to playing for a different franchise than the one he's currently under contract with.

Giannis Antetokounmpo awakened the NBA takedom from its typical August doldrums by admitting he could potentially see himself playing for the Chicago Bulls someday.

"I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he'd be a liar," Antetokounmpo said on The Sports Zone when asked if he ever thought about playing for the Bulls. "It's a team that won multiple championships. It's a team with one of the greatest players—if not the greatest player to ever play this game—played for. It's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. You never know how life brings it. Maybe I'll play for Chicago, but right now I'm committed to Milwaukee."

Of course, the most important part of that quote is the final sentence, where Antetokounmpo reaffirms his commitment to Milwaukee. He's under contract through at least the next three seasons and did nothing besides honestly answer a question presented to him.

Did that stop NBA Twitter from cranking up the Photoshop and takes machine? Of course not.

As some of the fans rightfully noted, Giannis is masterful at playing the trolling game, but it's unlikely he was pulling any legs while appearing on a local news program.

Even though Antetokounmpo's favorite player growing up was actually Allen Iverson, the impact Michael Jordan had on the game of basketball is unimpeachable. The Bulls haven't reached an NBA Finals since Jordan left the franchise in 1998, but they remain one of the league's marquee franchises a quarter-century later—in large part because MJ's aura gives Chicago a sense of importance.

It's overwhelmingly unlikely Antetokounmpo actually leaves Milwaukee for Chicago. If there's one possible way he could ruin his legacy in the eyes of Bucks fans, it's to bolt for the bigger city only 90 minutes down the road.

That said, Antetokounmpo opened the door for Bulls fans to dream.