X

    Report: 76ers vs. Knicks Scheduled for Christmas Day Matchup at Madison Square Garden

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 14, 2022

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    The Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks are in line to play at Madison Square Garden as part of the NBA's Christmas Day slate of games, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

    That report comes after 76ers guard James Harden provided a hint Sunday about the possible matchup.

    James Harden @JHarden13

    Christmas in the garden!

    Stein previously reported that the first draft of the Christmas Day schedule has the Los Angeles Lakers playing at the Dallas Mavericks, the Memphis Grizzlies visiting the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns taking on back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

    Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe also reported that a Christmas Day matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics is "likely."

    Keith Smith of Spotrac cobbled it all together:

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Putting together various reports, it looks like NBA Christmas Day will be:<br><br>76ers at Knicks<br>Bucks at Celtics<br>Grizzlies at Warriors<br>Lakers at Mavericks<br>Suns at Nuggets<br><br>I'm guessing that will be the order too.

    And Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic confirmed it all:

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Sources: NBA’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule:<br><br>Bucks at Celtics<br>76ers at Knicks<br>Suns at Nuggets<br>Lakers at Mavericks<br>Grizzlies at Warriors

    The 2022-23 regular season is set to open Oct. 18. The Lakers will be visiting the Warriors that night, when Golden State will have its ring ceremony, per Charania.

    This year's Christmas Day slate follows patterns from previous years. It's typically a five-game slate that features a New York Knicks home game, a LeBron James-led team and the defending NBA champions.

    The 2022 slate also won't feature a shortage of stars, as per usual, with Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mavs point guard Luka Doncic and Suns point guard Chris Paul among them.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.