Report: 76ers vs. Knicks Scheduled for Christmas Day Matchup at Madison Square Garden

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks are in line to play at Madison Square Garden as part of the NBA's Christmas Day slate of games, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

That report comes after 76ers guard James Harden provided a hint Sunday about the possible matchup.

Stein previously reported that the first draft of the Christmas Day schedule has the Los Angeles Lakers playing at the Dallas Mavericks, the Memphis Grizzlies visiting the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns taking on back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe also reported that a Christmas Day matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics is "likely."

Keith Smith of Spotrac cobbled it all together:

And Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic confirmed it all:

The 2022-23 regular season is set to open Oct. 18. The Lakers will be visiting the Warriors that night, when Golden State will have its ring ceremony, per Charania.

This year's Christmas Day slate follows patterns from previous years. It's typically a five-game slate that features a New York Knicks home game, a LeBron James-led team and the defending NBA champions.

The 2022 slate also won't feature a shortage of stars, as per usual, with Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mavs point guard Luka Doncic and Suns point guard Chris Paul among them.