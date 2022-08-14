Nets' Kevin Durant Says His Legacy Has 'Never Been Stronger' amid NBA Trade Rumors

Elsa/Getty Images

Whether Kevin Durant will end up on the fourth franchise of his career remains the biggest storyline of the NBA offseason, but the future Hall of Famer believes switching jerseys has done nothing to hurt his legacy.

Durant responded to a tweet from someone who said switching teams so often "is kinda tainting your legacy" and said, "It's all a matter of perspective my g. U say it's tainted, I say it's never been stronger."

It's impossible to argue that Durant's legacy isn't strong.

His resume includes two championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, a league MVP, a Rookie of the Year, four scoring titles, 10 All-NBA selections and 12 All-Star nods. He is one of the best players in league history and is a matchup nightmare because of his size and ability to score from seemingly anywhere.

However, detractors will point out that Durant's two championships came with the loaded Golden State Warriors, which just so happened to be the same team that eliminated his Oklahoma City Thunder in a hard-fought seven-game Western Conference Finals in 2016.

Golden State was a super team and may have won the championship all three years he was there if he and Klay Thompson didn't suffer injuries during the NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Durant looked to be a part of another super team with the Brooklyn Nets playing alongside Kyrie Irving and James Harden, but things did not work out as planned. Irving was sidelined for much of the past season because he was unvaccinated against COVID-19, and Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Now Durant could be on the move again.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Durant told Nets governor Joe Tsai that the team needs to either trade him or fire the combination of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.